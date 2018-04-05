Home States Odisha

Opened after 34 years, Ratna Bhandar inspection ends in 40 minutes

Ending  the 34-year wait, a 16-member team entered the 12th-century Lord Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ on Wednesday but the entire inspection ended in a quick 40-minute scrutiny of the structure’

Published: 05th April 2018 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Raj Kumar Mohanty
Express News Service

PURI: Ending  the 34-year wait, a 16-member team entered the 12th-century Lord Jagannath Temple’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ on Wednesday but the entire inspection ended in a quick 40-minute scrutiny of the structure’s physical conditions.“The team members undertook inspection of the walls, ceiling and floor of the Ratna Bhandar. The walls and ceiling were found to be damp,” said Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) P K Jena, who was among the team that entered the Ratna Bhandar. Of the seven chambers of Ratna Bhandar, the first two are outer chambers which were used from time to time, and the others are called inner chambers.

After offering ‘bhog’ to deities, the door of ‘Garbhagruha’ was closed. At about 2 pm, the 16-member committee opened the locks of Bahar Bhandar Ghar (outer treasury room) after observing the statutory protocol. They examined the Bahar Bhandar (daily use items of deities) and Bhitar Bhandar (where unused items of deities are stored) and noticed cracks and dampness on the wall.“The condition of inner chambers were seen with search lights from outside. The members did not need to enter the inner chamber as they were visible from a distance,” said Jena.

The ASI experts and other team members felt that there was no further necessity to open the door. After conducting the inspection for 40 minutes, the members returned.After inspecting the Ratna Bhandar, the committee members held a meeting on the temple complex and prepared a report. The report would be presented to Orissa High Court. The final assessment would be submitted by the committee within a month, Jena added.

The inspection, carried out under heavy security measures, followed the Orissa High Court’s order to Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to examine the structural stability and safety of Ratna Bhandar, treasury of the world famous shrine.District Magistrate Arvind Agarwal said the crack found on Ratna Bhandar has been video-graphed and would be further examined by the experts. He said the High Court had directed that visual inspection of the structure be conducted to ascertain its status. In response to a public interest litigation that the condition of Ratna Bhandar of the temple is in bad shape as rain water percolates through the roof, the High Court had directed the ASI and other authorities concerned to examine it.

The temple administration, after getting permission from the State Government as per the Jagannath Temple Act, had constituted a panel comprising the 16 members.While the inspection was being conducted, an Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force and fire fighters waited outside the temple premises. A team of the Snake Helpline from Bhubaneswar was also deployed.Hundreds of devotees were eagerly waiting outside the temple to know about the Ratna Bhandar, but they were left disappointed as the team members refused to divulge what they had witnessed in the Bhandar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lord Jagannath Temple Ratna Bhandar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp