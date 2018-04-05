Speculation rife as Parla MLA attends Naveen programme

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Presence of Paralakhemundi Congress MLA K Surya Rao and thousands of his supporters at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s events in Gajapati created a flutter in the district politics on Wednesday. Political pundits opined that Rao’s recent activities suggest that he is getting closer to the BJD. Taking cue from Congress leaders of Ganjam district, who joined the BJD en masse on the day, Rao may join the ruling part in near future, they said.

Rao said development of his Assembly constituency and welfare of people are his top priorities. He further praised Naveen for carrying out several development works in the district.Earlier on the day, a long pending demand of people of Gajapati district was fulfilled after the CM inaugurated the new inter-State bridge on Mahendratanaya river. Naveen, who arrived at Gajapati stadium by a chopper at around noon, was given a rousing welcome by thousands of people including women.

The CM inaugurated 20 infrastructure projects worth about `78 crore in the district.

Besides, he gave away land pattas to beneficiaries under Forest Rights Act and also distributed several pensions and benefits. Among others, Collector Anupam Saha, SP Amiya Das, Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahi, Berhampur MP Sidhanta Mahapatra, MLA Rao and other district officials and PRI members accompanied the CM during his visit.