Home States Odisha

Speculation rife as Parla MLA attends Naveen programme

Presence of Paralakhemundi Congress MLA K Surya Rao and thousands of his supporters at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s events in Gajapati created a flutter in the district politics on Wednesday. 

Published: 05th April 2018 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARLAKHEMUNDI: Presence of Paralakhemundi Congress MLA K Surya Rao and thousands of his supporters at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s events in Gajapati created a flutter in the district politics on Wednesday. Political pundits opined that Rao’s recent activities suggest that he is getting closer to the BJD. Taking cue from Congress leaders of Ganjam district, who joined the BJD en masse on the day, Rao may join the ruling part in near future, they said. 

Rao said development of his Assembly constituency and welfare of people are his top priorities. He further praised Naveen for carrying out several development works in the district.Earlier on the day, a long pending demand of people of Gajapati district was fulfilled after the CM inaugurated the new inter-State bridge on Mahendratanaya river. Naveen, who arrived at Gajapati stadium by a chopper at around noon, was given a rousing welcome by thousands of people including women. 

The CM inaugurated 20 infrastructure projects worth about `78 crore in the district. 
Besides, he gave away land pattas to beneficiaries under Forest Rights Act and also distributed several pensions and benefits. Among others, Collector Anupam Saha, SP Amiya Das, Gopalpur MLA Dr Pradeep Panigrahi, Berhampur MP Sidhanta Mahapatra, MLA Rao and other district officials and PRI members accompanied the CM during his visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress K Surya Rao Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp