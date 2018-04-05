Home States Odisha

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan blames State for Narla rail wagon factory delay

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday slammed the State Government for its failure to provide land for the proposed rail wagon manufacturing factory at Narla in

Published: 05th April 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday slammed the State Government for its failure to provide land for the proposed rail wagon manufacturing factory at Narla in Kalahandi district.Addressing a public meeting organised during the visit of national BJP president Amit Shah here, Pradhan said the Ministry of Railways has already written to the State Government requesting to identify 250 acres of land for the project. Instead of providing the required land for the project the ruling BJD is unnecessarily blaming the Centre.

“The State Government has the habit of accusing the Centre to cover up its inefficiency. Can there be a project without land?,” he wondered.What happened to the Sardar Rajas Medical College for which the State Government provided land and funds? Why the State Government is not taking action against the Selvam Educational and Charitable Trust which abandoned the medical college mid-way, he sought to know from the State Government.

Dubbing the recent agreement with Vedanta Foundation for setting up a medical college and hospital here as another attempt by the ruling BJD to cheat the people, the Union Minister said the project will face the same fate as Sardar Rajas Medical College.Describing the BJD Government as most corrupt, Pradhan said the CAG report has exposed irregularities amounting to crores of rupees in implementation of MGNREGA in the State. The Government must explain the farmers why it failed to provide bonus on paddy which the Chief Minister had announced at a public meeting at Sohela in Bargarh district.

