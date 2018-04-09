Exodus from Cong continues

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Desertion from the Congress continues even as Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh is likely to visit the State on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and review organisational matters. Though his tour programme is yet to be finalised, sources said Singh will meet senior leaders besides the State Congress office-bearers including president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Prasad Harichandan during the visit.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Chilika Manas Mangaraj joined the ruling BJD along with hundreds of his supporters here on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Accompanied by his supporters, Manas went on a procession to the Airport Square where he offered floral tributes at the statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. “I am very happy over the joining of Manas Mangaraj in the BJD. His joining would help the BJD further strengthen its base. I welcome Mangaraj and his supporters,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

Manas said the principles and ideals of Naveen Patnaik had inspired him to join the BJD. Stating that he has joined BJD without any precondition, Manas said he will work to further strengthen the BJD in the coming days. Mangaraj, who unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Assembly elections from the Chilika constituency on a Congress ticket had resigned from the party on March 19.

Youth Congress president of Chilika Assembly constituency Pabitra Harichandan, Banapur block Congress working president Sudam Charan Barik, Banapur block Congress general secretary Akshaya Kumar Mali and secretary of Khurda District Congress Committee Souri Das, among others, joined the BJD.

Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani and former Chilika MLA Raghunath Sahoo were present.

Another senior Congress leader from Simulia and former minister Padmalochan Panda has also resigned from the party. Panda was elected to the Assembly thrice from the Simulia constituency. He was also a Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Panchayati Raj from February 22, 1999 to March 5, 2000. However, he is yet to take a decision on the future course of action.