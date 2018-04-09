Home States Odisha

Exodus from Cong continues

Congress leader Manas Mangaraj joins BJD

Published: 09th April 2018 02:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:Desertion from the Congress continues even as Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh is likely to visit the State on Tuesday to take stock of the situation and review organisational matters. Though his tour programme is yet to be finalised, sources said Singh will meet senior leaders besides the State Congress office-bearers including president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Prasad Harichandan during the visit.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Chilika Manas Mangaraj joined the ruling BJD along with hundreds of his supporters here on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Accompanied by his supporters, Manas went on a procession to the Airport Square where he offered floral tributes at the statue of former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. “I am very happy over the joining of Manas Mangaraj in the BJD. His joining would help the BJD further strengthen its base. I welcome Mangaraj and his supporters,” the Chief Minister told mediapersons.

Manas said the principles and ideals of Naveen Patnaik had inspired him to join the BJD. Stating that he has joined BJD without any precondition, Manas said he will work to further strengthen the BJD in the coming days. Mangaraj, who unsuccessfully contested the 2009 Assembly elections from the Chilika constituency on a Congress ticket had resigned from the party on March 19.

Youth Congress president of Chilika Assembly constituency Pabitra Harichandan, Banapur block Congress working president Sudam Charan Barik, Banapur block Congress general secretary Akshaya Kumar Mali and secretary of Khurda District Congress Committee Souri Das, among others, joined the BJD.
Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera, Bhubaneswar MP Prasanna Patsani and former Chilika MLA Raghunath Sahoo were present.

Another senior Congress leader from Simulia and former minister Padmalochan Panda has also resigned from the party. Panda was elected to the Assembly thrice from the Simulia constituency. He was also a Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development and Panchayati Raj from February 22, 1999 to March 5, 2000.  However, he is yet to take a decision on the future course of action.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp