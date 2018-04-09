Primary school in a dilapidated condition

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several schemes have been implemented by the Government for promotion of education in rural areas and funds are provided to create infrastructure, including school buildings. However, due to callous attitude of officials, school buildings at many places have remained incomplete in Gajapati district.

A case in point is the primary school, which was set up more than two decades ago at Sikiri village under R Udayagiri block. The school has classes from I to V and there are 35 students. All the five classes are conducted in one room by two teachers. The school building is in a dilapidated condition.

Following persistent demand by the locals, the Government released funds for the construction of a new building in 2011, but till date the building has remained half- constructed.The school lacks safe drinking water facility and toilet. In the absence of a boundary wall, domestic animals and stray dogs often enter the classrooms. Contacted, Block Education Office sources said the officers concerned have been apprised of the matter and the building construction will be taken up soon.