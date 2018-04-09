Home States Odisha

Primary school in a dilapidated condition

Several schemes have been implemented by the Government for promotion of education in rural areas and funds are provided to create infrastructure, including school buildings.

Published: 09th April 2018 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2018 03:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Several schemes have been implemented by the Government for promotion of education in rural areas and funds are provided to create infrastructure, including school buildings. However, due to callous attitude of officials, school buildings at   many places have remained incomplete in Gajapati district.

A case in point is the primary school, which was set up more than two decades ago at Sikiri village under R Udayagiri block. The school has classes from I to V and there are 35 students. All the five classes are conducted in one room by two teachers. The school building is in a dilapidated condition.

Following persistent demand by the locals, the Government released funds for the construction of a new building in 2011, but till date the building has remained half- constructed.The school lacks safe drinking water facility and toilet. In the absence of a boundary wall, domestic animals and stray dogs often enter the classrooms. Contacted, Block Education Office sources said the officers concerned have been apprised of the matter and the building construction will be taken up soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp