3 get RI for forging bill

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Court, Vigilance, on Monday convicted two block officials for misappropriating Government money and sentenced them to rigorous imprisonment for six months. Special Vigilance Court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on Jagannath Nayak, former Block Development Officer (BDO) and Sanjeeb Choudhury, the then Stipendiary Junior Engineer of Dasarathpur block in Jajpur district.

The Special Vigilance Court also convicted the contractor concerned Akhay Kumar Routray of Jajpur town in the case and sentenced him to one year RI besides imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on him.

According to the prosecution, the then MP had sanctioned Rs 20,000 from his MPLAD fund for construction of a Community Centre at Bidyarajpur village. Though no work was executed, Choudhury had prepared fake documents and submitted those to BDO to pass the bill for payment after which Rs 11,000 was withdrawn through false bill in 1997, informed BK Singh, Special Public Prosecutor, Vigilance, Cuttack division.