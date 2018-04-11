Health mission to seek medical colleges’ support

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has decided to use the availability of technical expertise of medical colleges and hospitals for National Urban Health Mission (NUHM) in an attempt to ensure effective implementation of planned activities, said Deputy Commissioner (Urban Health) of Union Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Basab Gupta. Speaking at a regional workshop on ‘Involving Medical Colleges in Strengthening Initiatives under National Urban Health Mission’ here on Tuesday, Dr Gupta said both the State and Centre have been continuously improving the health infrastructure and strengthening health care services under NUHM to cater to the needs of urban poor.

“Medical colleges being the apex institutes of excellence and expertise will play a critical role in supporting and assisting public health programmes. Odisha has made appreciable progress to extend health care services to the needy,” Dr Gupta said. Given the rapid urbanisation and cities being crowded due to inward migration from different parts of the State, improvement of health care services in urban areas has posed as a major challenge for the authorities.

While three regional workshops were organised in other regions of the country, this was the last in the league on the role of medical colleges in strengthening interventions under NUHM. Director of National Health Mission (NHM) Shalini Pandit said all health programmes like RMNCH+A, DCP, NCD, geriatric care, varieties of specialist services and mental health services are being provided to people in urban areas since 2013. “The health care services are being provided through 85 urban health facilities functional in Odisha.

Community process initiatives have been strengthened through Mahila Arogya Samiti (MAS), urban ASHAs in the communities and outreach camps. There have been provisions of mobile health units to reach out to vulnerable communities living in inaccessible pockets,” she added. Among others, DMET Dr Sonamali Bag, Additional MD of NHM Mrunalkanti Das and Advisor, Health Plan of National Health System Resource Centre, Dr Nabajyoti Roy were present. Deans and Principals of 22 Medical Colleges and Hospitals from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha along with representatives from development partners participated.