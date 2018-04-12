Home States Odisha

BJD disrupts House over Mahanadi water dispute

Delay in providing Terms of Referencefor Mahanadi tribunal protested.

Published: 12th April 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2018 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

BJD members staging protest in the Assembly on Wednesday | irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Central Water Commission (CWC) has convened a meeting in New Delhi on April 12 to discuss the inter-state disputes over projects on Mahanadi river, the ruling BJD on Wednesday created ruckus in the Assembly on the issue forcing Speaker Pradip Kumar Amart to adjourn the House for the day.

The second phase of the budget session started on a stormy note with members of the treasury benches shouting slogans against the Centre protesting the delay in providing the Terms of Reference (ToR) for Mahanadi tribunal and construction of barrages on the upper stream of Ib river by Chhattisgarh Government.

As the House assembled for the day and the question hour began, ruling party members were on their feet shouting slogans against the Centre for its apathy to Odisha. They accused the Centre of conspiring to deprive Odisha of its share of water by deliberately delaying the announcement of ToR of the newly constituted tribunal to adjudicate the disputes with the neighbouring Chhattisgarh.  The House witnessed noisy scenes amid slogan-shouting by BJD lawmakers even as Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Surjya Narayan Patro was replying to a question.

As nothing could be heard in the din, the Speaker requested the agitating members to restore normalcy and cooperate in running the business of the House. As his repeated requests went unheeded, he adjourned the Assembly till 3 pm.

Soon after the adjournment of the House, members of the ruling party including Ministers sat on a dharna near the Mahatma Gandhi statute on the Assembly premises to register their protest against the Central apathy.

Slamming the State Government, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra told reporters that it is the responsibility of the ruling party to ensure smooth functioning of the Assembly. “When protector turns predator, whom shall we approach? The protest by the ruling party indicates that it is mentally prepared to sit in the opposition after next election,” Mishra remarked.

Mishra further said two House committees on Mahanadi issue were constituted. While one committee was headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Speaker is the chairman of the other committee. However, both the committees have never met.

Dubbing the BJD protest as a farce, BJP MLA Pradip Purohit said the Opposition is ready for another round of discussion on the issue. He attributed the delay in the announcement of ToR to non-submission of requisite information on the dispute to the tribunal.

The State Government is not prepared for a discussion for the fear that it will be exposed. The post-lunch session was also marred by disturbances created by the ruling party.

Cong, BJP stage walk out

The opposition Congress and BJP members on Wednesday walked out from the Assembly protesting disruption of the House by ruling BJD over Mahanadi issue. Accusing the State Government of deliberately disrupting the proceedings of the Assembly to avoid a discussion on the alleged irregularities in paddy procurement in Kendrapara district, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra said the ruling party cannot escape from the scam.

As the House reassembled at 3 pm, Mishra questioned the motive of the ruling party in disrupting the House on an issue which had been discussed several times in past. He said two House committees have been constituted on Mahanadi water dispute but the committees never met. Mishra said Congress MLA Ansuman Mohanty had written to the Chief Minister on the matter and a probe had been ordered, but no headway had been made in this connection.

However, Government Chief Whip Amar Satpathy said the Mahanadi water issue was more important for the State and BJD raised it in the interest of the people. Unhappy over the argument, members of the Congress and the BJP staged a walkout.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Central Water Commission Mahanadi water dispute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp