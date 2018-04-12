Home States Odisha

BJP hunger strike against Parl disruption

The BJP will launch hunger strike at three places of the State on April 12 to protest disruption of budget session of Parliament by Congress and its allies.

Published: 12th April 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will launch hunger strike at three places of the State on April 12 to protest disruption of budget session of Parliament by Congress and its allies.

Announcing this national BJP general secretary in charge of Odisha Arun Singh said, the party will observe hunger strike from 10 am to 5 pm in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

National BJP vice-president Om Prakash Mathur, will be on hunger strike in the city. State BJP president Basanta Panda, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo and several other State functionaries and party workers will join the protest.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will lead the day-long fast at Sundargarh while national president of BJP Adivasi Morcha and MP Ramvichar Netam will observe hunger strike at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur.

After attending an emergent meeting of the party’s State functionaries here, Singh said the party has decided to observe April 14 as social justice day in all block headquarters. This will be part of the three-week nation-wide Gram Swaraj Abhijan from April 14 to May 5 to counter the campaign launched by Congress over alleged increasing atrocities on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities. Singh said the party has decided to observe Swachh Bharat Parba in all the organisational blocks of BJP on April 18 and 20 as Ujjwala Panchayat Divas.

The BJP will observe April 24 as Panchayati Raj Divas, a day which is being observed by the State Government on March 5. It was also decided that April 28 will be observed as Gram Shakti Divas and awareness programme on Medicare Beneficiary Identifier will be held on April 30 at block level, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp