BJP hunger strike against Parl disruption

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will launch hunger strike at three places of the State on April 12 to protest disruption of budget session of Parliament by Congress and its allies.

Announcing this national BJP general secretary in charge of Odisha Arun Singh said, the party will observe hunger strike from 10 am to 5 pm in Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur and Sundargarh.

National BJP vice-president Om Prakash Mathur, will be on hunger strike in the city. State BJP president Basanta Panda, leader of BJP legislature party KV Singhdeo and several other State functionaries and party workers will join the protest.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will lead the day-long fast at Sundargarh while national president of BJP Adivasi Morcha and MP Ramvichar Netam will observe hunger strike at Kacheri Chhak in Sambalpur.

After attending an emergent meeting of the party’s State functionaries here, Singh said the party has decided to observe April 14 as social justice day in all block headquarters. This will be part of the three-week nation-wide Gram Swaraj Abhijan from April 14 to May 5 to counter the campaign launched by Congress over alleged increasing atrocities on Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities. Singh said the party has decided to observe Swachh Bharat Parba in all the organisational blocks of BJP on April 18 and 20 as Ujjwala Panchayat Divas.

The BJP will observe April 24 as Panchayati Raj Divas, a day which is being observed by the State Government on March 5. It was also decided that April 28 will be observed as Gram Shakti Divas and awareness programme on Medicare Beneficiary Identifier will be held on April 30 at block level, he added.