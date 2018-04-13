Maoist leader carrying Rs 8 lakh reward surrenders in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A senior Maoist leader, who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 8 lakh, surrendered before Odisha Police on Friday losing faith in the ideology of Maoists.

Divisional committee secretary of CPI (Maoist) Kunu Dehury, a native of of Tamparsingha village under Jujomura police limits surrendered before police at Sambalpur.

DGP Dr RP Sharma said Dehury was very active and spearheading the Naxal activities in Sambalpur, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Rourkela and Angul districts.

"He joined Maoist Communist Centre of India (MCCI) in 2002. Even after the merger of CPI (ML) People's War and MCCI to form Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2004, Dehury continued his activities," he said.

The police had been tracking Dehury's movement for the last few months. He is said to have surrendered due to loss of support base because of continued anti-Naxal operations by the security forces in the division.

"We would examine Dehury about his various activities. I expect the Maoist activities in Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh districts will weaken now. Most of the members of CPI (Maoist) active in

the State are natives of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," the DGP said.

Dehury will be treated as per the surrender policy of the State Government. In accordance with the provisions of the surrender policy, the screening and rehabilitation committee at the district level will provide him the benefits he is entitled to, Dr Sharma added.

As per the policy, Dehury is supposed to get Rs 2.5 lakh cash, a homestead land and assistance for construction of house besides a monthly honourarium of Rs 4,000 for three years.

He was involved in around 51 cases, including 42 cases in Sambalpur district, five in Rourkela and four in Deogarh district.