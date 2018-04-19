BHUBANESWAR: Former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Arup Patnaik joined the Biju Janata Dal in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Wednesday. “I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for giving me an opportunity to serve the people of Odisha,” the retired IPS officer said after joining the ruling party. Welcoming the former top cop to the BJD, the Chief Minister said, “Arup will prove to be a valuable asset for the party. He needs no introduction.”

Asked if he will contest the 2019 elections, Arup said he has not given a thought to it yet. “I am happy that I have got an opportunity to work for my State after serving for 36 years in Maharashtra. It is the beginning of a new chapter in my life,” he added. A 1979 batch of IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre, Patnaik retired on September 30, 2015 after a distinguished career spanning over 36 years. Known for his integrity and fearlessness, Patnaik is the first and only Odia IPS officer to hold the post of Police Commissioner of Mumbai.