BHUBANESWAR: Even as three of Forest Department staff, including a forester, were suspended over mowing down of four elephants in Jharsuguda’s Bagdihi, serious lapses by the railways came to fore.

An on-the-spot inspection by Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Tripathi revealed that the railway authorities had erected a one kilometer long bamboo wall along a third line which left the jumbos confused and eventually trapped when the train hurtled at them at a great speed.

After the jumbo group crossed over the railway tracks, they are believed to have come across the 4.5 feet bamboo barricade on the other side of the track. “Elephants adopt caution while touching new structures and they must have stayed clear of the barricade which was erected recently. They tried to return to the entry point which was narrow but got trapped on the track when the train came in,” Tripathi told The Express.

The three local staff should have been aware of this change in the elephant passage but their negligence allowed the mishap. Apart from the suspension, the Forest Department has also booked a case against the assistant engineer. An inquiry would be conducted to find out why a retaining wall was constructed near the area.

“Animal-friendly structures should be constructed in consultation with the Forest Department but it was ignored by the railway authorities which are laying a new line,” the Chief Wildlife Warden said.

The Forest Department too is peeved with the railways for not sticking to the speed restriction advisory at the forest stretch which the elephants use for passage.