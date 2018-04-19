KENDRAPARA: In an initiative to protect animals from scorching heat during this summer, authorities of the Bhitarkanika National Park in the district have put a comprehensive plan in place.

Informing this here on Wednesday, Forest Range Officer of the park Subrat Patra said, “Summer is the testing time for the forest officials as the animals in the India’s second largest mangrove forest will have to cope with acute scarcity of water and food. To tackle the extreme heat, authorities are making special provisions to make life comfortable for its penned crocodiles, pythons and other animals in Dangamal within the park.”

Special care is being taken by forest officials to protect the penned estuarine crocodiles, including an albino crocodile ‘Gori’, as water in the small ponds where the reptiles are kept is drying up. Around 80 baby crocodiles in the newly built crocodile breeding and research centre at Dangamal are also being taken care of by the forest authorities to save the reptiles from scorching heat, he added.

“Bhitarkanika’s mangrove forest is home to hundreds of endangered spotted deer and wild boars. In summer, many of these animals venture out to nearby ponds and other water bodies in nearby villages to quench their thirst. This summer, we renovated 20 ponds and set up several water holes and ditches inside the forest to ensure water reserves for the spotted deer and other animals. This will prevent the animals from entering villages in search of water,” said the forest officer.

The onset of summer has compounded the issue as the threat of forest fires looms large, for which forest officials are alert to prevent any forest fire. To prevent the destruction of forests and wildlife in the forest fires, the department has set up fire lines around the park which help in controlling any accidental forest fire, he added.

“In summer, many of these animals venture out to nearby ponds and other water bodies in bordering villages to quench their thirst. Similarly, summer is paradise for poachers to kill deer and wild boars. They kill the animals by trapping near the ponds of the villages, for which the forest officials should take proper steps to ensure water to the jungles,” said Hemanta Rout, an environmentalist and president of Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society (MTMCS).

Measures

20ponds renovated



80baby crocodiles are being taken care by forest authorities at Dangamal to save reptiles from scorching heat

Several water holes and ditches have been set up inside the forest to ensure water reserves for spotted deer and other animals