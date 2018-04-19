BHUBANESWAR: Top cop, tough cop and a hero for numerous cancer patients, Arup Patnaik is all set to test the waters of politics. But, for the former Mumbai Police Commissioner, politics only means a bigger platform to work with and for the people.The 1979-batch IPS officer who joined BJD here on Thursday said the offer from the ruling party also gave him the opportunity to come back to Odisha and work for it.

After retirement, Patnaik did not want to join any private sector job or even seek an extension in the government. “I am not the clubbing types nor was I looking to while away my time golfing. I was looking for meaningful engagement and BJD offered just that,” he told The Express.

The decision to join BJD happened over a very short period of time. “It came from the high level and I was treated with great respect. Not everyone gets such an opportunity,” he said.Someone who has dealt political leaders, very influential ones at that, all his career, Patnaik said he has no Left or Right ideology. “BJD is a very relevant party and the response and goodwill it has generated with its work will enable me to serve Odias and Odisha which I always dreamt of,” the 63-year-old retired IPS officer pointed out.

How does he see the transition? Patnaik said he comes from a regimented background where officers work where the government wants them to. “Now I will work in the structure of a political party. Whatever role Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and BJD assigns me, I will take it up. The clarity on my role in the party is expected in the next few days,” he said.

Known for his stellar work in Mumbai communal riots and Lokhandwalla shootout, Patnaik said he is not thinking of getting a chance to contest in elections. “Aspiration brings unnecessary frustration and I am not getting into that,” he said though party sources point out that he could be nominated from Khurda or Puri district to Lok Sabha.Patnaik, whose Mumbai-based Konark Cancer Foundation has drawn great appreciation for supporting cancer patients with accommodation and doctor appointments in the Maximum City, said work will remain closest to his heart. “The patients remain fundamental to my existence and will continue to do so,” he signed off.