JAGATSINGHPUR: Acute water scarcity has gripped several coastal villages of Erasama and Balikuda blocks and Kujang area in the district. With no provision of drinking water, people are forced to consume contaminated water from pits to quench their thirst.The worst hit are 24 villages of Balikuda block and 17 in Erasama. While the crisis is worsening with rising mercury, people are forced to make long treks to fetch drinking water. Moreover, tube-wells in many villages are discharging saline water which is not fit for human consumption, sources said.

Besides, many villages which are covered under pipe water scheme are also reeling under water scarcity. Villagers of Kanaguli and Khurant of Erasama alleged that pipe water projects, though installed two years back, are yet to be completed due to negligence of officials. Supply of drinking water by Rural Water Supply & Sanitation (RWSS) wing through tankers is irregular, alleged Pradip Mandal of Bhajakhia in Erasama.Adding to woes, groundwater level has also receded at least three to four metres within a fortnight in various parts of Paradip, Kujang, Erasama and Balikuda.

Majority of the tube-wells in Kujang, Erasama and Balikuda have dried up. Left with no option, people are using contaminated water from drying ponds and pits for drinking purposes. With water bodies drying up, the womenfolk are also finding it difficult to manage household chores. Use of contaminated water has led to spread of diarrhoea and skin diseases among villagers of coastal villages, sources said.

If sources are to believed, negotiations and proposals for marriage in several villages have been cancelled due to the water crisis in Erasama and Balikuda areas.Contacted, RWSS Executive Engineer Chittaranjan Jena said the department is supplying drinking water by tankers to nearly 30 water-starved villages of Kujang and Erasama blocks. Last year, 170 tube wells were installed while another 500 will be put in place to meet the water needs of people in the current year, he added.