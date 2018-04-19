BHUBANESWAR: The North Bhubaneswar residents on Wednesday demanded construction of a flyover near Hanspal to prevent accidents, which are a frequent affair at the spot. The citizens under the banner of Uttar Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad also demanded a barrage on Kuakhai river for meeting the water demands of the city and a market complex in their area.

Organisation president Prabhat Das said, they will stage protests in Hanspal on April 20 if the demands are not addressed. Since Hanspal is close to the National Highway, locals face the risk of getting hit by speeding vehicles while crossing the intersections, he added. Alleging that speeding vehicles do not stop at Hanspal traffic junction even if the traffic personnel ask them to, locals demanded construction of a flyover. They also pointed out that a market in the locality would benefit them as they presently have to visit the main city for their needs. The Parishad also suggested construction of a barrage on Kuakhai river in Balianta and dredging the river up to 25 to 30 feet.

According to data available with the Commissionerate Police, 600 accidents including 193 on the highway, were reported in the Capital last year. The data indicated that apart from the highway accidents, as many as 407 road mishaps were reported on the city roads claiming 103 lives and injuring 391 others in 2017 against 363 accidents which had claimed 92 lives in 2016.