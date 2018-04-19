RAYAGADA: The Orissa High Court has ordered the district administration and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Department to maintain a status quo in implementing newly launched UNNATI scheme in urban areas of Rayagada.Two Congress councilors of Rayagada Municipality Sabita Jakaka and Basanti Ullaka had filed a writ petition in the High Court alleging that the civic body has violated the guidelines of the scheme while implementing the UNNATI programme in the municipality. The State Government had last year launched the scheme to bring all round inclusive development of urban areas by synergizing the resources from various schemes, agencies and providing critical gap funding.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, district Congress president Durga Prasad Panda alleged that Rayagada Municipality has planned to split the funds allocated under UNNATI scheme as per their own convenience and execute the programme through open tender, while the guidelines mandate for e-tender.

Under UNNATI scheme, Rayagada Municipality has received a grant of `six crore followed by Gunupur Municipality `2.75 crore and Gudari NAC `1.65 crore for development of Wards, he added.

Among others, leaders Jhuna Panda, Makarand Muduli and L Chella Rao were present.