PURI: Normalcy returned to the Sri Jagannath temple as daily rituals of the Trinity were performed as per schedule on Wednesday. The day began with Managal Arati, Mailum, Abakash, Vesha (dress), Surya Puja and Rosahoma while the deities - Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra - were offered ‘Gopal bhog’, ‘Khichidi’ and cooked ‘bhog’ in Madhyanha Dhupa (lunch).

The deities had not been offered ‘bhog’ for the last 35 hours due to a rift between ‘Supakaras’ (temple cooks) and the temple administration over unsold ‘Abadha’ after delay in rituals on Monday.On the other hand, hundred of devotees had to return without ‘Mahaprasad’ and ‘Abadha’ as Anand Bazaar ran dry due to the strike by temple cooks demanding compensation for their loss due to delay in rituals.

The administration refused to consider the demand on the ground that Supakaras were cooking commercial ‘bhog’ and making profit and the temple had nothing to do in the business. As the temple administration refused to consider the demand, the cooks called off their stir.The Supakaras prepare ‘bhog’ on private orders and along with ‘Kothabhoga’, sell it in Anand Bazaar, located on the temple premises, to devotees.