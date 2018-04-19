Priests perform rituals on timber logs to be used in construction of chariots for this year’s Rath Yatra in Puri on Wednesday | Express

PURI: The 21-day water sports festival ‘Chandan Yatra’ of the Trinity began on Wednesday on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. As per tradition, Madanmohan, the representative idol of Lord Jagannath, His consort Goddess Laxmi as well as five Shivalingas, known as Pancha Pandavas, were taken in a procession from the temple in six s palanquins along the Grand Road (Badadanda) to Narendra tank.

The decorated palanquins were carried by a special set of servitors known as Biman Badu accompanied by temple musicians reciting notes of Geeta Gobinda and Odissi bhajans. Youths of various schools of martial arts displayed their skills along the Badadabda during the procession. The devotees accompanying the procession participate in the bathing ritual and join the grand feast.

On their arrival at Narendra tank, the deities were given sandalwood paste and aromatic water bath by the servitors. Later, the deities were taken in procession to their respective boats which were shaped as giant swans. The deities boat in the tank till late in the evening and return to the temple in the same grand manner. This scene is repeated every day and on completion of 21 days, the concluding ceremony known as ‘Bhaunri’ is observed with display of fireworks and music.

Meanwhile, Construction of chariots of the Trinity for the annual Rath Yatra began on Wednesday. In the morning, 11 Swatriya Brahmins led by the temple priest performed a yajna in the Rath construction yard located along the Badadanda to consecrate the timber logs to be used in the chariots.Priests of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra handed over ‘Ajnamalas’ of the deities to the three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) heading the construction work the of three chariots.

Earlier, ‘Deula Karan’ (traditional head of the temple administration) presented ceremonial turbans to the Biswakarmas, Roopakaras (painters) and Kamars (blacksmiths). Among others, Chief Administrator of Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) PK Jena , district Collector Arabind Agarwal and SP Sarthak Sarangi were present.