BHAWANIPATNA: At a time when protests are raging across the country over rising incidents of sexual violence against minors, an eight-year-old girl of Bachka village under Lanjigarh block was allegedly raped by her uncle on Tuesday night.The accused, identified as 35-year-old Sanyasi Bihar, is a cousin of the victim’s late father. As per reports, Sanyasi asked the girl, a student of Class III in the local school, to accompany him to the village outskirts on the pretext of plucking wild berries for her. After luring the girl, the accused took her to a lonely place and allegedly raped her.

On returning back home, the girl narrated the entire incident to her mother following which a complaint was lodged with Biswanathpur police late in the night.Additional SP Gopinath Manipatra, who is heads the Investigative unit on crimes against women, said accused Sanyasi was arrested on Wednesday on the basis of the FIR of the victim’s mother. Both the girl and the accused were sent to Bhawanipatna Government hospital for medical examination. Statements of the minor girl and her mother were also recorded in the SDJM court, Manipatra added. This shameful incident has sent shock waves in the region.