BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s suspended MP Baijayant Panda found himself in an embarrassing situation with his political coordinator Debasis Mallik resigning from his post and alleging that the senior leader indulged in anti-party activities during the panchayat polls and by-election to Bijepur Assembly constituency. Mallik, who was associated with Baijayant for the last 10 years, brought serious allegations against the MP from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat and claimed that the senior leader targeted the third floor (Chief Minister’s office in the Secretariat) for business interests.

He alleged that Baijayant tried to put BJD in difficult situations after he was denied party nomination for membership of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance and even spread rumours about the condition of Chief Minister’s health. As BJD has now turned towards BJP, he is trying to portray the ruling party in a bad light, Mallik said and added that he believed in the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.

Meanwhile, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the statement of Baijayant’s close aide Debasis was not a surprise. “On the other hand it has proved true whatever we (BJD leaders) were telling for the last several months,” Patra said and added that this has exposed a deep rooted conspiracy by the MP against the Chief Minister.

However, Mallik’s allegations against Baijayant has been dismissed as baseless by the MP’s political secretary Jyoti Prakash Ghosh. Time will expose for what vested interests he has taken such a decision, Ghosh said. Baijayant also said in a tweet, “It seems the powers that be have managed to wean away a key aide of mine, whom I’ve groomed for a decade from student politics to a senior position on my political team and now with a statewide recognition he will hold a press conference this afternoon to denounce me.”