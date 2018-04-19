BHUBANESWAR: Contrary to claims by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao that he has been extended an invite by his Odisha counterpart for a meeting on Federal Front formation, well-placed sources in the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday said that at no stage has CM Naveen Patnaik made such a move.Neither has Naveen sent out an invitation to KCR feting nor has he agreed to such a discussion on formation of Federal Front. “In fact, the Chief Minister agreed to meet KCR as a matter of courtesy after Puri MP Pinaki Mishra reportedly put in a request that the Telangana CM would come in May on a pilgrimage to the holy town,” BJD sources said.

While Naveen has stayed clear of any emerging political alignment, sources close to the CM said it was KCR who has been making the effort to meet the former, not the vice versa.The BJD boss has been reluctant from the beginning to commit himself to any emerging political scenario and he has made it amply clear by sticking to his equi-distance stand from both Congress and BJP.

“He has been averse to taking any position in the national political scenario and maintains his principle of going alone. At no point did he give any consent to meet KCR on the Federal Front discussion, let alone extending him an invitation,” said a senior BJD leader.Naveen himself had downplayed the report on Tuesday saying there would be no discussion on formation of a Federal Front and KCR’s visit would be a courtesy call.