BERHAMPUR: The tussle of over three decades between the State Government and Defence Ministry over Berhampur stadium land has finally come to an end.On Tuesday, the district administration started demolition of Defence quarters on the patch of land which was the bone of contention between the State and the Ministry. Berhampur Sub-Collector Sidhartha Swain, who was accompanied the demolition squad, said the the Defence wing has parted with six acres of land and the remaining will be acquired soon. A full-fledged Berhampur stadium will soon become a reality, he said.

Among others, Tehsildar Ranjit Parida, District Sports Officer (DSO) Prasant Kumar Sahu and senior Defence officials were present during the demolition drive.The stadium, earlier known as Barracks Ground and spread over an area of 17.62 acres, was used by the Britishers as armoury depot. Later, the ground came under the control of Defence Ministry which constructed quarters on its south and west sides. The Defence wing accommodated Army officials entrusted with NCC on the quarters by using almost half of the ground and left the rest of the portion for public use.

For several decades, the ground was used to hold public meetings, parades, circus, exhibition as well national level football tournaments by covering the boundary temporarily. The portion of the ground later came under the control of the State Government.Owing to growing public demand, the then chief minister J B Patnaik agreed to construct the stadium during the 80s. Accordingly, Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation Limited was entrusted with the construction work. Though galleries on three sides of the stadium were constructed on an area of 8.5 acres, no work could be taken up on the south and a portion of west side as the Defence wing refused to part with it.

In 1986, an incomplete stadium was inaugurated and the Sports department took it under its control. In December last year, the Defence wing handed over land in south side of the stadium to the district administration. As a temporary measure, the Army officials were provided rented accommodation by the authorities. The State Government had also assured to provide four quarters to Army officials at a suitable place within a year as well `1 crore as compensation.

In March, senior administrative officials reached the land under control of the Defence wing with machinery to demolish the quarters. However, Army officials opposed the drive which led to an unpleasant situation. The Army men stated that they have received no orders to vacate the land. They even seized the JCB machine and locked the gate to their quarters.

The impasse came to an end after district Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary had discussion with Army officials. It took more than three and half months to complete the process of taking over the Defence land.

Meanwhile, the State Government has decided to convert Berhampur stadium into an International Integrated Satellite Stadium by 2024, said DSO Sahu. A private firm has been entrusted with construction of the international stadium. Officials of the company will visit the stadium to prepare a detailed project report, he added.

Currently, the stadium has over 20 rooms beneath the galleries. It has been decided to add more rooms and a hostel for athletes. This apart, the boundary wall on the south side of the ground and another entrance gate will come up soon. The stadium will also have a swimming pool and VIP gallery, Sahu added.