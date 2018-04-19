BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly sexually assaulted his 10-year-old daughter on April 15 night when his pregnant wife was admitted to a hospital for delivery. Since the victim is a minor, the City cops did not disclose the identity of the man, who was working as a daily-wage labourer and was staying at a slum in Unit-VI area with his two children and wife. Police sources said the victim was with her elder sibling, who is a 12-year-old, when she was sexually assaulted by her father.

The man was reportedly in an inebriated state when he committed the heinous crime. The incident came to the fore when the minor girl, a Class - IV student, raised an alarm following which the neighbours rushed to her rescue. A complaint was lodged by a social activist in this regard at Capital police station, sources said. “We have registered a case under Section 376 of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO),” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo said.

According to annual crime statistics of Commissionerate Police, Capital has seen 80 per cent rise in child rape cases in the last one year. The data points that in 2017, about 82 cases of child rapes cases were registered in the Capital compared to 49 cases in 2016, 59 in 2015, 43 in 2014 and 27 cases in 2013.