BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday urged the State Government to listen to what the agitating teachers have to say and arrive at a solution for the betterment of education sector in the State.Criticising the Government for not finding a solution to the teachers problem, Pradhan said the boycotting evaluation of Matric and Plus-II answersheets has created fear and apprehension among the students about the quality of checking of their examination papers.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister advised the State Government to find an early solution to the problems of the teachers who are on the streets for more than two months.The block grant teachers have been protesting near the evaluation centres across the state demanding full grant-in-aid.