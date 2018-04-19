BERHAMPUR: The 7 km stretch of the sea beach between Purunabandha and Kalarabadi during the wee hours of Wednesday as thousands of Olive Ridley turtles reappeared for mass nesting for the second time this season. According to Rabindra Sahu of Samudrika Kaincha Surakhya Parishad, a similar incident was seen in the last quarter of 1990. The reappearance of the turtles was witnessed till 2006, Sahu claimed. beach after the usual nesting of the turtles took place in February. This second phase of mass nesting took place at a time when thousands of hatchlings were heading towards the sea. In the past few days, hatching had increased,” said Sahu, who volunteers for the protection of the turtles. Around 5000 mother turtles reached the beach and laid eggs in the second phase, Sahu added.

Speaking about this rare incident, Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ashis Behera said the re-emergence of turtles in the Rushikulya Rookery, the second most preferred nesting ground of turtles after Gahirmatha beach in Kendrapara district, would set record.This year, more than 4.45 lakh turtles reached Rushikulya coast to lay eggs. Now, thousands of Olive Ridley turtles are being spotted in the sea.

Generally, the mother turtles are seldom found in the same spot in the sea after laying of the eggs. However, their presence in the sea this year is likely to increase the number of hatchlings manifold. “The good news is that the eggs which are being laid in the second phase will hatch more females. Usually, the male hatchlings emerge when the temperature is below 20 degree Celcius at the beach. Now, the temperature has increased and likely to cross 29 degree Celsius, which is conducive for the females as per wildlife experts,” Sahu added.