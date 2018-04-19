SAMBALPUR: University launched a drive to distribute as many as 1.35 lakh backlog certificates on Wednesday. The certificates of the students, who had completed their courses from various colleges under the university between 2011 and 2017 would be distributed within a month under Sambalpur University Certificate Distribution Drive-2018 (SUCeDD-18). Besides, students waiting for the certificates since 2006 will also receive the document.

Under the SUCeDD-18 initiative, students of 185 plus three colleges, 15 professional colleges offering BBA and BCA, 21 medical, law, nursing and Ayurveda colleges affiliated to the University will get their certificates. Apart from this, students of Directorate of Distance and Continuing Education (DDCE), Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) and 24 PG Department of Sambalpur University besides seven autonomous colleges will get their pending certificates.

The University handed over the backlog certificates to principals of concerned colleges and heads of PG departments during the launching ceremony held on its campus here in presence of vice chancellor, Deepak Behera, vice chancellor of Gangadhar Meher University Atanu Pati, vice chancellor of Odisha State Open University Srikant Mohapatra and Sambalpur district collector Samarth Verma.

Addressing the gatherings, Deepak Behera said jurisdiction of Sambalpur University covers ten districts besides a sub-division of Angul district. He also said the university had been shouldering one third academic load of the State. Behera signed about one lakh certificates in last three months. He lauded all the employees involved in preparing the certificates. “The certificates contain 20 security features and Sambalpur University is the first state-run University to clear backlog certificates,” he added.