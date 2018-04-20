BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over unavailability of cash in ATMs of the State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today announced its decision to stage

a two-hour peaceful protest on Saturday across the state.

Announcing, this at a media conference here, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said demonstrations will be organised by party activists for two hours from 10 am to 12 pm in front of the Reserve Bank of India and other nationalised banks in sub-divisions and blocks across the state. He, however, said that operations in the banks will not be affected due to the protest.

Criticising the Centre for its failure to resolve the crisis, Dasburma said people from all walks of life

including farmers, women and students have been affected due to the unavailability of cash. Former minister Arun Sahu, party spokesperson Sasmit Patra, president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal Amaresh Patri

and president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Ranapratap Patra were present. Describing BJD's protest as politically motivated, BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty alleged that the regional outfit is trying create panic among the people of Odisha. He said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik could have discussed the

matter with the bankers before taking the decision to stage protest.