BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Thursday slammed the State Government for its non-cooperation to the Centre’s Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, an high-intensity outreach programme to deliver welfare schemes to villages which need particular attention.A delegation of the BJP, led by BJP Legislature Party leader KV Singhdeo met Chief Secretary AP Padhi at the State Secretariat and requested him to implement the programme which aimed at creating awareness among the people about the flagship programmes of the Centre.

Though the Centre has sought the cooperation of the State Government to implement the programme which was launched on the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, the State has shown complete disregard to the request, said Singhdeo after meeting the Chief Secretary. The Prime Minister has already spelled out several programmes during the period and the drive will continue till May 5.

Meanwhile, ‘Swachh Bharat’ festival was observed o 18 across the country. April 20, 24 and 28 will be observed as ‘Ujjwala Diwas’, ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ and ‘Gram Shakti Diwas’ respectively to highlight various government schemes, he said.

The BJP leader said April 30, May 2 and May 5 will be dedicated to highlighting various schemes aimed at benefiting farmers and the poor. The seven schemes covered under it are Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ujwalla Scheme, Saubhagya, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush. The State Government has not given any instruction to the district Collectors to implement the programme, he rued.