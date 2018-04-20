BHUBANESWAR: One of the many aspirants for the post of OPCC president, former Union minister Bhakta Charan Das, has been appointed as the chairman of the campaign committee in the restructuring effected by the AICC on Thursday. A core committee with former OPCC president Jaydev Jena as its chairperson has also been constituted. Another former OPCC president Sarat Patnaik has been appointed as the convenor of the core committee.

Besides, former Union minister Srikant Jena has been appointed as the chairperson of the campaign while former minister Sarat Rout will be its convenor. Former chief minister Hemananda Biswal will be the chairperson of the disciplinary committee. Though the revamping of the state unit has been welcomed in the Congress circles, there are doubts on how far the team will be effective in arresting the sliding popularity of the party and preparing for next elections.

Talking to mediapersons after his appointment as the OPCC president, Patnaik agreed that the Congress position has weakened in Odisha. “I know I have huge challenges and responsibilities ahead. The party turned very weak over the years in Odisha. But we will work unitedly to strengthen the party ahead of 2019 elections,” Niranjan said and added, “BJD and BJP should not assume that we (Congress) are fighting a losing battle. Congress will bounce back in the State in next elections.” he said.

This will be Patnaik’s second stint as the OPCC president. He was replaced as OPCC president by Jaydev Jena on May 13, 2013.