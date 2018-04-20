KENDRAPARA: With the summer its sizzling peak phase, large parts of the 149-year-old Kendrapara Municipality are in the grip of severe water shortage. With every passing day, drinking water scarcity is getting more acute in all 21 wards of the municipality having a population of 60,000. Residents alleged that the water that comes through municipal’s taps in the town gets mixed with sewage water and it cannot be used for cooking or bathing. Locals have been facing the problem of contaminated drinking water for many years due to wrong laying of sewerage system.

The joints of sewerage pipes too gets loosened, resulting in mixing of sewerage with drinking water. The situation has assumed alarming proportions and outbreak of epidemic is feared in Kendrapara, said Amarbar Biswal, a social worker.“The century-old Kendrapara canal was the source of water for a large number of people residing near it. But since last 10 years, locals have not been using the canal water even for bathing as the canal has turned into a dumping ground for garbage,” said Tapas Sahoo of Badahat of the town.

“Kendrapara town needs eight million litres of drinking water daily. But we are providing 7.17 million litres of water while 3,827 families have water connection. But around 3,000 have been collecting water by illegally tapping the pipelines. Around `90 lakh water tax is pending against the residents since long,” said Raman Kumar Dash, Assistant Engineer of Public Health and Engineering Department.

“Out of 7.17 million liters, we are supplying 5. 38 million liters through water purification plant at Kalapada by lifting water from Luna river while rest demand is met from seven deep tubewells. The Government has recently granted `1. 27 crore to dig five deep borewells at Balarampur, Eakanakhandi, Khadianga, Tinimuhani and Kajala in the town. After digging five deep borewells, the water problem will be solved,” he added.

“We have warned of stern action against those having illegal water connections and asked residents to remit the arrears of water tax soon. The water connections of those who were having water tax arrears will be disconnected with immediate effect. We are taking the initiative to check the illicit tapping of drinking water using motors,” Dash said.