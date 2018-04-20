RAYAGADA: Four persons including a cop were arrested on Thursday for duping a man of `5.45 lakh on the pretext of giving him Hanuman coin. The arrested are Sub-Inspector Rohit Mallik who is posted at Special Branch of Bhubaneswar, R Prasad Rao, Uma Rao and Dhananjaya Bagh.

As per reports, one T Rama Rao, a businessman of Andhra Pradesh, had lodged an FIR with Rayagada police stating that the accused persons took money from him in phases to provide Hanuman coin. In the first phase, Rama Rao had transferred `2.45 lakh to an account and on April 13, he handed over a cash of `three lakh to the accused persons near the overbridge road in Rayagada town. However, the accused failed to hand over the Hanuman coin to him.

Sources said police seized `1.20 lakh from the houses of accused persons during a raid. Investigating officer Rigon Kindo said another accused Ajit Bhatra is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

The arrested persons were produced in court and remanded to judicial custody after their bail pleas were rejected.