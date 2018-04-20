BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said his government is committed to provide safety and security to the women and girls of the state.

Participating in an adjournment motion moved by the Congress on crime against women and minors along with the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, he said the state government is serious about the issue of atrocities on women.

"I would like to reiterate the resolve of my government for providing safety and security to the women and girl children of the state. We are committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state and to solve the burning issues of the people with our collective efforts, wisdom and vision," he said.

He also said prompt registration of cases, professionalism in investigation and dispensing quick and visible justice to the victims have always been the utmost priority of the government.

The Chief Minister said that 943 cases of crime against women have been included under the Red Flag category.

Claiming that the law and order scenario in the state is by and large under control, he informed the House that Odisha has topped nationally in its initiatives on curbing woman trafficking.

The police have been instructed to take strong legal action in offences against women and girls like outraging of modesty, eve-teasing, molestation, acid attack, sexual harassment, voyeurism and stalking, the Chief Minister said.

Heinous cases against women and children are monitored by senior police officers, he added.

He also urged the members to rise above politics and focus on the inclusive growth of the people of the state, especially the weaker sections.

On the other hand, Congress chief whip Taraprasad Bahinipati said atrocities against women are increasing in the state.

Citing the recent rapes of minors in the state, Bahinipati said while rape cases are increasing day by day, the conviction rate for the crime is abysmally low in the state.