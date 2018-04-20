ATHAGARH: In a tragic incident on Wednesday evening, five persons died after a car collided head-on with a truck near Gram Panchayat office of Oranda on NH- 55 under Gurudijhatia PS area, 20 km from here. According to sources, the accident took place when the five were returning to Dhenkanal after attending a feast at Bali. While four persons died on the spot, one died on way to hospital. The deceased have been identified as Raj Gupta (21), Hardik Gupta (20), Anand Das (20), Anil (20) and Biswaranjan Das (22).Gurudijhatia PS IIC Bijaya Kumar Bishi rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies from the car.