BHUBANESWAR: Opposition Congress and BJP on Thursday staged a walk out in the Assembly alleging supply of substandard ‘Chhatua’ to anganwadi centres in the State under the Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) scheme. Opposition members alleged that large scale irregularities in supply of ‘Chhatua’ has affected the beneficiaries. The issue cropped up during discussion on the admissibility of an adjournment motion.

Making a statement in response, Minister for Women and Child Development Prafulla Samal dismissed allegations by the Opposition members and said Odisha is providing Chhatua with more nutrition value compared to the Centre under the scheme. Increase in the price of food being provided to the beneficiaries under the SNP is also on the cards, he added.

The Minister said 45,79,802 beneficiaries have been included in SNP in Odisha out of which 18,46,652 are in the age group of six months to three, 20,18,057 are in the age group of three to six and 7,15,093 are pregnant women.