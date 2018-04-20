BHUBANESWAR: The Materials Chemicals Performance Intermediaries (MCPI) Private Limited has evinced interest in setting up a polyester continuous polymerisation and allied yarn project at the textile park in Bhadrak district.The company has submitted an investment proposal of `1,000 crore to the State Government through the online portal - Government of Odisha Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) seeking an early approval of the project.

With an employment potential of around 200 people, the project will act as an anchor project and help supply feed stock or raw material to the downstream textile industries. “The project will not only provide big boost to the textile park, but also help in overall development of the region. The State Government is evaluating the proposal for providing speedy approval and equally keen on ensuring the grounding of the project,” said a senior official of the Industries Department.

Once the polyester continuous polymerization and allied yarn project is set up, it would attract other downstream industries to the park. The industries to come up in the textile park are expected to generate employment to around one lakh people and help in the realisation of the State’s dream of transforming the region into a textile hub.

A delegation from the State had met the authorities of Materials Chemicals and Performance Intermediaries Private Limited (MCPI) during an investors’ meet at Kolkata on January 31. Subsequently, officials from MCPI had visited the site and held discussions with the State Government.

The State Government has developed a textile park in Bhadrak district to attract investments in its focus sector of textiles and apparel. It has also been pitching for investments by organising investors’ meet across the country. The textile park offers unique advantages to the investors for its proximity to the industrial hubs and abundant availability of land, labour and other utilities like power and water. Developed in an area of around 115 acres, the textiles park is expected to house more than 20 industries.

