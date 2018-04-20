BHUBANESWAR: Former Chief Secretary Subas Pani was conferred with the Jagannath Samman at an event organised by City-based Ananya Sri Jagannath Sansthan here recently. The organisation, which has embarked on a mission to publish a big volume on Lord Jagannath titled ‘Aprameya Jagannath’, unveiled the cover of the book on the occasion.

While addressing the gathering noted writer Ramakanta Rath, former Speaker Sarat Kar and Odissi exponent Aruna Mohanty highlighted the importance of the Lord while Satkadi Hota presided over the function.Engineer Ganesh Chandra Panda was presented Sudarshan Samman and Rabindra Narayan Pratihari and Chandramani Narayan Swami were felicitated with Balabhadra Samman and Subhadra Samman respectively. Stone sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra was honoured with Ananya Samman.

A book titled ‘Majhi Dariare Mu O Mo Jagannath’ authored by Nibedita Acharya was also released. Among others, secretary of the organisation Pitabas Routray and convenor Ramakanta Mishra also spoke.