ROURKELA: A sanitation and water supply project installed by RSP at its Model Steel Village and Resettlement Colony of Laing, about 25 km from Rourkela, was inaugurated by Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Jual Oram on Thursday. Oram lauded the efforts of RSP towards enhancing quality of life of the periphery population with spending from the CSR fund.

To provide clean drinking water to the villagers, the RSP has set up a deep borewell and constructed an overhead water tank of 1,14,000 litres capacity. Provision of a bathroom and a toilet has also been made in every household. Each of the 146 households has been connected with water pipelines and provided with three water points.

The total expenditure of `55.47 lakh for the water supply project was borne by RSP. The project has been undertaken in collaboration with Gram Vikas, a pioneer institution in water and sanitation sector. The project aims to ensure access to the villagers to toilet facilities and clean drinking water and simultaneously boost health and hygiene.