BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP will issue ‘Latka’ in the name of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in all the 113 urban local bodies (ULBs) of the State for failure of the State Government to provide basic services. Addressing this at a media conference here on Friday, BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty said the State Government has failed to fulfill election promises relating to supply of drinking water, spend Central funds under the Amrit scheme. Besides, sewerage and drainage system in the ULBs have become non-existent, he said. Senior leader Sajjan Sharma was also present.