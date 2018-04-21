BHAWANIPATNA/JEYPORE : On a day when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asserted in the State Assembly that Maoist activities have seen a decline in the State, four villagers were kidnapped by the Left wing extremists in Kalahandi while a huge cache of explosives belonging to the Red rebels was found by security forces from a jungle in Koraput district.According to police, armed Maoists swooped down on Trilochanpur village on the foothill of Niyamgiri in Kalahandi district on Thursday midnight. Terrorising the villagers with fire arms, they took away Babula Naik, Raju Naik, Bisikesan Naik and Khetra Harijan. Khetra is a Gram Rakhi.

While people of Trilochanpur and its adjoining areas, where the Maoists are still active remained in a panic condition, IIC of Bijepur police station Binod Kumar Rao said search is on to trace the missing villagers. The Maoists are believed to be from Nagavali-Ghumsar division.

Meanwhile, a huge cache of explosives was found by BSF near Kodaput jungle of Ankadeli under Machhkund police limits. Acting on a tip off, the BSF unit launched a combing operation in Ankadeli and came across the explosives including gelatin sticks, battery, live wire, detonators, fuel and Maoist materials hidden in a bush. It is the second such big seizure in Machhkund areas by BSF in the past couple of weeks. The security forces have stepped up the combing operation in an extended area expecting presence of Maoist camps.