SUNDARGARH : With a substantial chunk of the population in the district headquarters town of Sundargarh deprived of piped water supply, the local administration has geared up to minimise the impact of water crisis during peak summer.Through its filtration plant of 4.5 Million Litres per Day (MLD) at Ranibagicha, the Public Health and Engineering Organisation (PHEO) is supplying 5.4 MLD against the requirement of 6.5 MLD for a population of about 50,000 in 19 Municipality Wards.

As of now, Wards 11 and 13 have no piped water supply while Wards 9, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 19 are partially covered. It is claimed that Wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 18 are fully covered under piped water supply. However, the GI and PVC pipes are old and full of rust in majority of the areas and need immediate replacement, sources said.Councillor Himanshu Sarangi said learning from past mistakes, cross-bunds on Ib river have been set up at Satnagarh and Dengighati to store adequate water for peak summer well in advance this time. So far, there have been no reports of acute drinking water crisis, he claimed and added that the PHEO should complete the pending water supply projects at the earliest.

Sources informed that for areas lacking piped water supply networks, the PHEO has installed 316 tube-wells and 25 PVC tanks of 1,000 litres each at earmarked dry pockets. Moreover, there are 14 ponds for non-drinking water needs.Assistant Executive Engineer of PHEO Pratap Mohanty said adequate water has been stored in Ib river to meet the requirement of the town. As many as 37 new tube-wells are being installed from funds from the District Mineral Foundation, he informed.

Mohanty further said last year, a pipeline project of `2.67 crore was operationalised to supply river water from Satnadhar to Ranibagicha water treatment plant. Construction work on a treatment plant having capacity of 7.5 MLD is also underway. This apart, work on a sump of 6.5 lakh litre capacity at Ranibagicha at a cost of `4.85 crore is on, he said.

The PHEO engineer informed that tender has been floated for creation of Elevated Service Reservoirs (ESRs) and distribution networks for Zone 2 at a revised cost of around `9.27 crore. Similar project proposals for Zones 1 and 3 with combined value of nearly `32 crore have been sent to the Government for approval, he added.As per reports, a host of water supply projects are at different stages of implementation in the town.