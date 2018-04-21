SAMBALPUR: No visible progress has been witnessed on the much-hyped six million litres per day (MLD) drinking water project, foundation for which was laid more than four years back.Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had laid the foundation stone for the project on January 29, 2014 near Sambalpur University. The project was aimed to resolve water crisis in Burla.As per reports, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has already allocated the funds while a land measuring about 7.52 acres has also been identified for the project. Sources said tender for the project was awarded to a firm in 2014. Though the firm constructed a boundary wall on the land, the work could not proceed further.

Though a 2.25 MLD water treatment plant is already there at VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla, it caters to water needs of the hospital only. Similarly, another 2.25 MLD water treatment plant located on the premises of Sambalpur University is meant for the varsity only.

The remaining parts of Burla meet their water requirement from a five MLD filtration plant which is located near VSS University of Technology (VSSUT) at Burla. However, the plant fails to fulfil the needs of Burla which is around seven MLD. The population of Burla is around 52,000 and several areas are not getting adequate water due to short supply.

Many localities of Burla including Golgunda, Mirdhapada, Sriram Vihar, Crusherpada, Bhoidungri, Dhipapada and Chainipada are facing water scarcity and the situation becomes worse during the summer season. The proposed six MLD drinking water project will resolve the water crisis as several new residential areas have come up in Burla. The cost of the drinking water project, which includes a water treatment plant, has been estimated at `8.62 crore, sources said.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), Burla Tapan Pradhan said a new firm has already been selected to execute the project. Soil testing has been completed and the firm will submit the drawing and design for the project soon. Work on the project will begin after approval of the drawing and design by PHEO authorities, he added.