BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) observ63rd Railway Week on Friday to commemorate the advent of first train on Indian soil between Bombay and Thane in April 1853. Speaking at the event, General Manager Umesh Singh hailed the contribution of railway employees and complimented them for their determination and devotion to duties with a progressive attitude. “All should continue their efforts to make ECoR the best zone,” he advised.

Senior Deputy General Manager H K Dutta spoke on the importance of Railway Week Celebrations and maintained that the occasion promotes good works. Merit awards and shields were handed over to officers and staff for their outstanding performance.

Waltair Division received the ‘Overall Efficiency Shield’ for its performance in different fields while Sambalpur station received the ‘Best Major Clean Station Shield’ and Koraput station received the ‘Best Small Clean Station Shield’. East Coast Railway Womens’ Welfare Organisation (ECoRWWO) president Madhulika Singh, Additional General Manager Rajiv Sharma and Deputy General Manager Tatwadarsi Sahoo were present.