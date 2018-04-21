BHUBANESWAR: Historian Ramachandra Guha on Friday said, patriotism associated with leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru is challenged by the newer model of nationalism associated with Hindutva. Nationalism as a phenomenon originated in Europe in the 19th century and patriotism and jingoism were two offshoots of it.

“Nationalism which originated in Europe spread across the world but not in India,” Guha said while delivering the 27th Dr Gopinath Memorial Lecture marking the 104th birth anniversary of the legendary Odia litterateur.

Guha said, features of the new model of patriotism in India include privileging of a single religion - Hinduism, a single language - Hindi and a common external enemy - Pakistan,” he said. “Pakistan nationalism in reverse is Hindutva. In Pakistan, to be Pakistani one has to be Muslim, one has to speak Urdu and hate Indians,” he added.The newer model of nationalism is jingoism not patriotism. “The difference between patriotism and jingoism is that patriotism is love for the country and respect for the Constitution, while jingoism is motivated by hate and revenge,” he added.

The greatness and vision of the founders of Indian nationalism was they refused to define nationhood and citizenship on the basis of a single language, religion or a common enemy, he added.

According to the noted historian, there were five founding features of Gandhian nationalism - the acknowledgement and appreciation of shared diversity, patriotism practised at different levels, acceptance that our society and the nation are not the tallest, the desire to correct social and cultural failures and the ability to being rooted to one culture while being able to learn from other cultures and countries.

The Dr Gopinath Memorial Lecture was organised by Odisha Sahitya Akademi and Gopinath Mohanty Memorial Trust. President of Odisha Sahitya Akademi Harihar Mishra and Prof Omkar Nath Mohanty were present during the event.