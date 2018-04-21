CUTTACK: Orissa High Court on Friday granted bail to gangster Raja Acharya alias Sandip in a kidnapping-cum-extortion case registered against him in 2010.The single bench of the High Court comprising Justice JP Das issued the bail petition in the case of abduction of an employee of Jyoti Motors with an intention of extortion. Acharya would have to furnish two sureties of `50,000 each besides appearing before Lingaraj police station on a regular basis.

Acharya, who is presently lodged in Jharpada Special Jail, Bhubaneswar, is likely to walk out of the jail as he has already been granted bail in other cases registered against him, said Acharya’s counsel Amit Prasad Bose.It may be noted that Acharya, who was arrested from Goa on May 28, 2008 in connection with murder of Judo coach Biranchi Das, had been serving life term in Jharpada jail since 2008 after the District and Sessions Court, Khurda convicted him in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Hansdah denied bail

Cuttack: Orissa High Court on Friday again denied bail to Mayurbhanj MP Rama Chandra Hansdah, who has been arrested by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore Nabadiganta chit fund scam in the State. After hearing the arguments, the single bench of the High Court consisting Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo which observed the chances of tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses in case if the Parliamentarian would be granted bail then rejected his bail petition.

In the order, the court observing the necessity of examination of 8 more witnesses, including five mentioned in the additional charge sheet and two other left out witnesses, mentioned by CBI directed that the petitioner can renew his bail plea before the court only after the examination of those witnesses. Hansdah had applied for bail for the fifth time unsuccessful. It may be recalled that Hansdah along with former BJD MLA Subarna Nayak and former BJP MLA Hitesh Bagarti, were arrested by the Central probe agency sleuths on November 4 last year for their alleged involvement in the mega scam of Nabadiganta Capital Services Ltd.