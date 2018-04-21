KORAPUT: National Commission for Scheduled Castes has summoned Koraput Collector and the SP in connection with the alleged gang-rape and subsequent suicide of the minor Dalit girl of Kunduli under Pottangi police limits. The National Commission has issued letters to the Collector and the SP to appear before the office of its Chairman on April 24 at New Delhi. They have also been advised to attend in person along with relevant documents for the hearing.

On February 12, commission member Yogendra Paswan had visited Kunduli and met the victim’s family members besides recording detailed information related to the incident. Before leaving for New Delhi, Paswan had informed the media that a report on the whole incident would be submitted to commission Chairman Prof Ram Sankar Katheria. The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by four men in uniform on October 10. later, the girl committed suicide on January 22 when family members were not at home.