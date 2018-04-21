JAGATSINGHPUR: Large-scale irregularities in distribution of essential commodities under Pubic Distribution System (PDS) by the women self-help groups (SHGs) have came to the fore in the district.

As per reports, out of 602 PDS retails, 108 are being managed by SHGs, 29 by Panchayat Executive Officers, two by cooperatives societies and rest are run by individual retailers. The SHGs were pressed into service by the District Civil Supply Office (CSO) for smooth distribution of essential commodities under PDS in the district. But later, the SHG members misappropriated the commodities meant for PDS beneficiaries.

Khetramani Sahu, a widow consumer of Hukutula village in Manijnaga panchayat of Tirtol block, alleged that at least 253 consumers have been availing PDS commodities from a retailer Maa Kanak Sundar SHG since 2015. The SHG allegedly misappropriated PDS commodities, including rice, wheat and kerosene of several fake consumers in the last three years and sold it in the black market.

Even her commodities were misappropriated by the the SGH. Later, she sought the intervention of higher authorities of the CSO and the Block Development Officer (BDO), but to no avail. This is not the only case where PDS commodities were misappropriated in the panchayat, similar allegations are pouring in from other panchayats as well.

Finding no option, Sahu later filed a petition in the Orissa High Court in 2017 in this regard. Hearing the case, the High Court recently directed the Collector, the CSO officials and the BDO, Tirtol to take action against the SHG within eight weeks of the order. Last year, Maa Chandi SHG of Ichhapur village under Balikuda block was also involved in large-scale irregularities of PDS commodities. Four civil supply officials, who had gone to Ichhapur panchayat to probe irregularities, were detained by the villagers.

They alleged that hundreds of consumers of the village have been cheated and the dealer had misappropriated essential commodities. They also staged a dharna and submitted a memorandum to the administration demanding an inquiry into the case and supply essential commodities through panchayat, instead of private dealer. Tirtol BDO Ranjan Kumar Parida said following the HC order, the Marketing Inspector has been asked to recover the pending PDS commodities of the consumers from the SHG and intervention of the Sub-Collector has been sought to impose fine on the SHG for misappropriating PDS commodities.

