JHARSUGUDA: Acute water crisis has gripped Katujor village under Lakhanpur block in the district. With the lone tube-well in the village going defunct, locals have to depend on ‘Chua’ (pit) to meet their water requirements in the scorching heat.The village comprises three Mouzas - Puranpara, Nuapara and Ankapara - and has a population of more than 1,450. Sources said the only tube-well in the village stops discharging water in summer due to fall in groundwater level.

Waiting near the ‘Chua’ in long queues for water is a daily affair for the womenfolk of the village. “We have been facing water crisis during summer for the last 15 years,” said 72-year-old Erabati Oram, a resident of Nuapara.Residents of the three Mouzas alleged that despite several complaints, both written and verbal, to the local MLA, Block Development Officer (BDO) and RWSS authorities, no steps have been taken to provide respite from water scarcity during the dry months.

Contacted, Lakhanpur BDO Gobind Dandsena said he would visit the village soon and resolve the water crisis of the villagers.Meanwhile, villagers have sought intervention of district Collector BB Patnaik in the matter and appealed to him to make immediate arrangement of portable drinking water.