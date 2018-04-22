BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar railway station is all set to get a complete makeover with the East Coast Railway (ECoR) planning another platform, two more new tracks and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) developing a multi-modal hub. The existing station has six platforms and eight lines. The new platform and lines will be constructed preceding platform No. 1 for which Rs 70 crore has been sanctioned in the Railway Budget this year. While Rs13 crore has been sanctioned for the new large platform, `57 crore has been granted for two lines.

Apart from the project, a connecting line between Bhubaneswar New railway station at Patia and Mancheswar has also been sanctioned. “The existing platform No. 1 and the station building will be demolished to construct the two new lines and the large platform. The work will start soon after the design and estimate is finalised,” said a senior railway official.

The BDA has also finalised design and modalities for construction of the iconic state-ofthe- art multi-modal hub, which will be integrated with the railway station. As part of the hub, a beautifully designed four-storey building will be built at a cost of around `55 crore. It will have the railway station at the ground floor and theatre plaza, malls, nature plaza, food courts and experience plaza on three other floors.

The proposed building with centralised air-conditioning system will also have a basement parking facility for four-wheelers and two-wheelers besides separate waiting rooms for both men and women passengers of second class and upper-class. “While the Railways will construct the platform and lines, the BDA will look after the building part. Even as both the projects worth around `125 crore will start simultaneously, the hub building will be built in consultation with the Railway authorities,” added the official. Meanwhile, process has been initiated for signing an MoU between the State Government and ECoR for implementation of Railway Station Multi-modal Hub project.

The event initially planned in January was deferred as Khurda Road divisional railway manager Brij Mohan Agarwal fell ill. The Principal Chief Engineer of ECoR has written to the Executive Director (Station Development) of Railway Board in this connection.

The letter has briefed the Railway Board on the draft MoU regarding development of railway station and the changed scenario after inclusion of works to the tune of `70 crore besides the new connectivity with Mancheswar and the railway station. General Manager, ECoR, Umesh Sigh said the MoU is expected any time next month. “We are expecting the reply from the Railway Board soon. Once we get it, the process will start for signing of the agreement,” he said and clarified that no work has been hampered due to delay in signing of MoU.