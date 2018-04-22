BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Saturday staged a two-hour peaceful protest from 10 am to 12 noon against the prevailing cash crunch in the ATMs. In the Capital city, members of the party’s women, student and youth wings staged demonstrations in front of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) main branch and other nationalised banks to protest against unavailability of cash in ATMs.

People from all walks of life including w o m e n , youths, students, farmers and members of the self-help groups are facing a lot of problem due to the cash crunch, president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Rana Pratap Patra said and added that a financial emergency like situation has emerged across the country because of this.

The protest will be intensified in the days to come, if the Centre fails to address the issue at the earliest, Patra added. Demonstrations were also organised by the party members separately at all the sub-divisions and blocks of the State and memoranda were submitted to the branch managers of the banks concerned suggesting measures on how to get rid of the crisis.